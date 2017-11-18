Thousands attend Stafford Christmas light switch-on - with pictures

The event was held in Market Square which featured a stage for live acts and a large Christmas tree.

A fireworks display kicked off proceedings around 5pm before the music began rolling.

There was a festive atmosphere, with the crowds enjoying the live music, funfair rides and stalls lining the town centre.

Among those in the crowds was Jane and Bill Chinnock, from Stafford, who attended with their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

Jane, 68, said: "We come here every year, but this year is definitely better than last year. There is a great atmosphere."

Stafford's officially lit up for Christmas 🎄🎆 pic.twitter.com/LEkth86KoQ — Charlotte Callear (@CCallear_Star) November 18, 2017

Hundreds of people have packed into Stafford for this year's Christmas lights switch-on pic.twitter.com/sy5AvhVDHL — Jamie Brassington (@JamieB_Star) November 18, 2017

Crowds certainly enjoying the music pic.twitter.com/KdXHLr3MjA — Jamie Brassington (@JamieB_Star) November 18, 2017