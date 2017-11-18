Menu

Thousands attend Stafford Christmas light switch-on - with pictures

By Jamie Brassington | Staffordshire entertainment | Published:

Hundreds of people packed into Stafford town centre tonight to watch the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

The event was held in Market Square which featured a stage for live acts and a large Christmas tree.

A fireworks display kicked off proceedings around 5pm before the music began rolling.

There was a festive atmosphere, with the crowds enjoying the live music, funfair rides and stalls lining the town centre.

Among those in the crowds was Jane and Bill Chinnock, from Stafford, who attended with their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.

Jane, 68, said: "We come here every year, but this year is definitely better than last year. There is a great atmosphere."

Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington
Trainee Multi-Media Journalist - @JamieB_Star

Reporter covering Dudley, Sandwell and Wyre Forest. Also dabble in sport. Call me on 01384353205 or email jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

