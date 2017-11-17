Stafford panto stars in town ahead of curtain raiser

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood opens on Thursday, December 7 and each of the ten actor-musicians will spend the next three weeks practising their lines, routines and choreography.

The venue has welcomed back the critically acclaimed creative team behind last year's show; director Rob Salmon, musical director Craig Adams and choreographer Verity Bray.

Around 12,000 tickets have been sold already.

Producer Derrick Gask said: "Our rock ‘n’ roll pantos have gone from strength to strength since we re-introduced the format a few years ago and Robin Hood is set to be our best and biggest yet.

"It’s fantastic to see so many people have bought their tickets to celebrate the festive season with us.

"Indeed, we have added in an extra date for the Adult Only performances this year to meet demand.

"With lots of peak performances nearing capacity I would encourage anyone who has not yet booked their tickets to do so quickly in order to avoid disappointment."

The show runs until Sunday, January 7.

Tickets cost £20 for adults, £15.50 for concessions and £66 for families.

There will be three adult only performances on January 3, 4 and 5.

Tickets can be booked by calling the box office on 01785 619080 or by visiting www.staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk