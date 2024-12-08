Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and Rev Richard Coles to face I’m a Celebrity final

Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and Rev Richard Coles will all be facing the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final on Sunday after Oti Mabuse was voted out of the jungle.

After the news was announced during Saturday night’s show, co-host Declan Donnelly said: “We now have our final three, Coleen, Danny and Richard, one of them will be your king or queen of the jungle.”

During her exit interview, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Mabuse told presenters Donnelly and Anthony McPartlin that she feels “mentally and spiritually stronger” for being on the show.

Speaking about what she most enjoyed, she said: “The conversations, getting to know new people, getting personal, opening up.

“I think it’s also personal battles that you go over and get over, and all of that.

“You just come out as a stronger, different person.”

Speaking about what she will take away from her time in the jungle, the 34-year-old added: “I think I’ve learned to be happy with who I am, and that group kind of let me be all different versions – loud, crazy, calm, frustrated.

“They allowed me to be who I am, and I’ve just felt mentally and spiritually stronger.”

Among the other stars who have left camp in the past couple of days are former professional boxer Barry McGuigan, Love Island star Maura Higgins, podcast host Grace Keeling (GK Barry) and soap star Alan Halsall.

N-Dubz star Tulisa Contostavlos, Loose Women’s Jane Moore and radio presenters Dean McCullough and Melvin Odoom completed this year’s jungle line-up.

During Saturday night’s episode, the celebrities faced the Cyclone challenge which involved wearing superhero capes while collecting stars on a course comprised of water, wind and balls.

The campmates managed to win all four stars and celebrated by sliding into the water trench.

Asked about the challenge, Rooney, wife of former footballer Wayne Rooney, said: “It reminded me of a sunny day in the Rooney back garden! Slip and slide.”

TV star and author Coles said: “I was sort of dreading the Cyclone because it’s got so many things in it I don’t like, falling over, being squirted with cold water and being hit with stuff.

“It was fantastic, I loved it, I wish we could do it again! Four stars from four campmates, we worked as a team. Mission accomplished.”

Reflecting on their success, McFly star Jones said: “We were genuine superheroes today!”

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITV on Sunday.