Tributes paid to singer Dickie Rock after death aged 88

Tributes have been paid to Dickie Rock, a star of Ireland’s showband era, after his death at the age of 88.

Rock was a former singer with the Miami Showband and went on to enjoy a successful solo career.

The Dublin-born singer represented Ireland in the 1966 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Come Back To Stay.

Rock’s wife Judy died in 2022 having contracted Covid-19.

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said Rock was a gentleman loved by many.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of Dickie Rock, an iconic performer who charmed and entertained generations,” he posted on X.

“The end of an era stretching from Eurovision and the Miami Showband in the 60s until modern times.

“A gentleman loved by many. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Stephen Travers, from the Miami Showband, expressed his sadness at Rock’s death.

“I am so very sad to hear of the passing of Dickie Rock,” he posted on X.