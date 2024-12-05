This is just the beginning: Myles Smith named as Brits Rising Star for 2025

Stargazing singer Myles Smith has won the 2025 Brits Rising Star award, saying it is “just the beginning” for his music career.

The 26-year-old follows in the footsteps of Florence And The Machine, The Last Dinner Party and Adele in receiving the accolade – which is given to the artist the music academy believes will have the biggest impact in the coming year.

Luton-born Smith, who rose to prominence on video sharing app TikTok, beat fellow nominees Elmiene and Good Neighbours to the gong, which was announced on BBC Radio 1’s New Music show by presenter Jack Saunders.

The Last Dinner Party were the previous winners of the award (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about the award, Smith said: “Winning the Brit award for Rising Star is such a surreal moment.

“Music has always been about connecting with people, and to see it resonate on this level is incredible.

“I’m so grateful to my team, my family, and especially the fans who’ve supported me every step of the way. Your belief in me means everything.

“This is just the beginning, and I’m so excited for what’s to come — thank you for being part of this journey.”

The singer received his first guitar as a present from his mother aged nine and taught himself to play it along with the piano, before going on to perform on his local open-mic circuit from the age of 12.

In 2020, Smith began uploading covers to TikTok before going viral in 2022 with his version of the Neighbourhood’s Sweater Weather, and then again with his take on Amber Run’s I Found.

He signed to Sony’s RCA label in 2023 and has gone on to have four hits on the UK singles chart including Stargazing, which reached number four earlier this year.

The award is decided by an invited panel of music editors and critics from the national press, online music editors, heads of music at major radio and music TV stations as well as songwriters, producers and live bookers.

The Last Dinner Party, who won the award for 2024, have gone on to see their debut LP, Prelude To Ecstasy, become the best-selling debut album by a band in the UK since 2015.

They have also sold more than 150,000 concert tickets including three sold-out nights at London’s Eventim Apollo, and were nominated for this year’s Mercury Prize.

The Brit Awards 2025 will take place on March 1, and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from The O2 arena.