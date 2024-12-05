Sabrina Carpenter’s pop hit Espresso crowned biggest song of 2024 by BBC Radio 1

Sabrina Carpenter’s chart-topper Espresso has beaten hits by Charli XCX and Chappell Roan to be named the biggest song of 2024 by BBC Radio 1.

The disco bop by the US pop superstar spent seven weeks at the top of the UK charts and secured Grammy nominations for record of the year and best pop solo performance.

British singer Charli XCX claims second place with her electronic earworm 360 from her culture-shaping album Brat, which inspired the “Brat Summer” trend.

Charli XCX (Lucy North/PA)

She also appears in sixth place on the list for her collaboration with US star Billie Eilish on Guess.

US pop star Roan is third with her single Good Luck, Babe!, while multi-Grammy winner Eilish takes fourth with her latest track Birds Of A Feather.

Backbone by London-born rapper Stormzy and electronic duo Chase And Status, which merges their worlds of grime and drum and bass, takes fifth.

Sonny Fodera, Jazzy and D.O.D’s Somedays comes in seventh place, while Irish post-punk band Fontaines DC take eight with Starburster.

Beyonce’s successful move into the country sphere with Texas Hold ‘Em secured her the ninth spot, and Irish singer-songwriter Hozier rounds off the top 10 with Too Sweet.

Chappell Roan (Doug Peters/PA)

Charli XCX makes the most appearances in the top 100 with four, reflecting the power of the Brat Summer phenomenon.

The UK had 54 acts in the top 100, compared with 43 from the US.

To celebrate the biggest tracks of the year, BBC Radio 1 aired a countdown showcasing the most-played and culturally significant tracks of the year.

The top 100 tracks were compiled by looking at chart success, audience engagement and cultural relevance, according to the BBC.

Stormzy (Yui Mok//PA)

Radio 1 presenters and staff were also asked to select their personal top 10s.

Head of BBC Radio 1 Aled Haydn Jones said: “We are incredibly excited to bring our listeners Radio 1’s Biggest Songs of 2024, a unique opportunity to relive the year’s most influential tracks.

“This special countdown showcases not only the most played songs, but the music that has shaped the cultural and musical fabric of 2024.

“With our talented presenters leading the way, it’s going to be an unforgettable celebration of a remarkable year in music.”

BBC Radio 1’s Biggest Songs Of 2024 will be available on BBC Sounds.