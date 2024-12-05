Chappell Roan and Travis Scott among Reading and Leeds headliners for 2025

Chappell Roan and Travis Scott are among the artists who have been announced as headliners for Reading and Leeds festivals in 2025.

Taking place over the August bank holiday weekend, the sister festivals will also see headline performances from Irish star Hozier and British rock band Bring Me The Horizon.

Rapper Scott, 33, known for songs like Sicko Mode and Stargazing, made headlines in 2021 after the Astroworld music festival in Texas saw 10 people die following a crowd surge during his performance.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

His Reading and Leeds performances will be the only European shows the US star plays next year, according to festival organisers.

The announcement of Chappell Roan as a headliner comes after a mammoth year for the 26-year-old pop singer.

The US musician, who won the best new artist gong at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), released her debut album – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – in 2023 which had a slow rise in the UK chart, before landing at number one this year and catapulting her to fame.

Bring Me The Horizon have played at Reading and Leeds before, most recently in 2022, with their slot at the festivals intended to be their only UK performances of next year.

The band’s frontman Oliver Sykes said: “We are beyond excited to be returning to Reading & Leeds for our first fully fledged headline slot. We are going to bring hands down the greatest show of our careers.

Matt Kean, Lee Malia, Oliver Sykes and Mat Nicholls of Bring Me The Horizon (James Manning/PA)

“It’s going to be our only UK performance next year and the final European show of the NEX GEN campaign before the band take time away, so if you want to see BMTH next year, this truly is your only chance. Can’t wait.”

Among the other acts who have been announced are The Kooks, actress and singer Suki Waterhouse, rock band Amyl And The Sniffers, rapper AJ Tracey and pop singer Becky Hill.

There is also DJ Sammy Virji, rock band Bloc Party, rapper Trippie Redd, US singer Conan Gray, rock band Wunderhorse, Australian pop duo Royel Otis, US musician Del Water Gap and rock band Enter Shikari.

Enter Shikari reflected on their “long history with the festival” and said they first played in 2007.

“We’ve set records for the amount of crowd surfers over the barrier, and the amount of sets played over the weekend, so it’s awesome that we’ll be back again playing our highest ever slot on the bill,” the band said.

Hozier performing (Yui Mok/PA)

“Right now, it’s looking like these will be our only UK shows of 2025, so we’ll have to make them count. We’ll be like uncaged animals by then.”

Indie pop singer Alessi Rose, drum and bass band Rudim3ntal, female only DJ collective Girls Dont Sync, rock band Wallows, punk rock duo Soft Play, musician The Dare, and pop band Pale Waves are among the other acts billed to play.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, said: “Right now, we’re witnessing an exciting wave of inspiring voices breaking through in pop culture, and this line-up captures that energy perfectly.

“This is one of the youngest average ages for headliners in years, and that’s very exciting in itself. We are delighted to welcome Chappell Roan’s debut, an inspiring new pop star poised to define a generation, sitting alongside one of our favourite modern songwriters, Hozier.

AJ Tracey will also perform (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We are also proud to welcome back Bring Me The Horizon, a band who have grown with us over the years to become the UK’s biggest alternative act.

“Add to that the massive European exclusive appearance of Travis Scott and an unrivalled selection of dance music’s biggest names, and you’ve got something truly special.

“It will be a genuine privilege to witness these moments, from iconic headliners to extraordinary emerging artists alike.

“Bringing together these worlds and delivering a standout weekend every summer is ultimately what makes Reading & Leeds the UK’s biggest, best and most unmissable music festival.”

Reading and Leeds festivals takes place August 21-24 at Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds.

Last year, organisers were forced to shut stages at Leeds after Storm Lilian wreaked havoc, bringing strong winds exceeding 70mph to northern parts of England and Wales.