50 Cent among headliners at Trnsmt

50 Cent will be among the acts headlining next year’s Trnsmt festival, with Irish rappers Kneecap also on the line-up.

Scotland’s biggest music festival will take place between July 11 and 13 on Glasgow Green.

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro are also on the line-up, along with Snow Patrol, The Script, Fontaines D.C. and Gracie Abrams.

The festival will be celebrating its eight year, with 150,000 fans expected to attend over the weekend.

50 Cent will headline on Friday, with Biffy Clyro topping the bill on Saturday, and Snow Patrol on Sunday.

Irish pop-rock band The Script will take to the stage ahead of 50 Cent on Friday, with dance legends Underworld and singer-songwriter Jake Bugg also on Saturday’s line-up.

A spokesperson for Kneecap, who will play on the Friday, said: “Glasgow is always one of our favourite cities to play in, best people you’ll meet and Barrowlands is epic.

“To be playing the biggest festival in the city now, we are absolutely buzzing.”

Bugg said: “Really looking forward to Trnsmt, see you all there next July.”

Festival director Geoff Ellis said: “After a record-breaking sell-out in 2024, we can’t wait to have everyone back for the eighth year of incredible live music.

“We’ve worked hard to pull together an eclectic line-up including homegrown headliners and global icons, spanning a range of genres we know music fans of all ages will love.

“There are plenty more acts and festival experiences to be announced next year so keep your eyes peeled.”

Early bird tickets will go on sale on Friday.