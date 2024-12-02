Third contestant voted off I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Tulisa Contostavlos has been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after 17 days in the Australian jungle.

The N-Dubz star has become the third person to be voted off the reality show, following the departure of BBC radio star Dean McCullough and Loose Women panellist Jane Moore.

Contostavlos told hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly after exiting the camp that it was a “tough” experience.

Tulisa Contostavlos is the latest celebrity to have been voted off the jungle reality show (ITV/Yoshitaka Kono)

“I just think you’re going to be more grateful for everything…just makes you very appreciative for life, you don’t realise how good you’ve got it,” the 36-year-old said.

She described the experience as a “whirlwind”, adding: “I can’t believe what I just did.”

During her time in the camp, Contostavlos said her life “fell apart” after she was arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs in 2013.

The charges against the musician were later dismissed after prosecution witness “fake sheikh” journalist Mazher Mahmood was found guilty of tampering with evidence, during her 2014 trial.

Meanwhile, she also labelled herself demisexual, saying she needs a “really close emotional bond with someone” and revealing she has been celibate “for over three years”.

Monday’s episode also saw Coleen Rooney and Alan Halsall win 10 meals in The Farmyard Of Fear bushtucker trial, though the camp failed to succeed in the Deals On Wheels challenge to win an extra treat.

Later, Rooney told her campmates that she goes on a caravan holiday in Wales with her ex-footballer husband Wayne and their four children “a couple of times a year”, after their oldest son Kai described their trip to Butlins in Skegness as “the best holiday I’ve ever been on”.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.