Monochrome dominates as stars arrive at London’s Fashion Awards

Stars have begun to descend on to the red carpet at the 2024 Fashion Awards in London, with monochrome designs dominating.

Love Island presenter Maya Jama told the BBC she will have three outfit changes as she returned to the Royal Albert Hall alongside musician Kojey Radical to co-host the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards on Monday evening.

Musician Ellie Goulding led the stars sporting white in a Moncler puffer coat couture gown, while Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley, Gossip Girl star Kelly Rutherford and married couple Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire also posed in white ensembles.

Simone Ashley attends the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London (Ian West/PA)

Among the British stars posing on the red carpet was pop star Rita Ora, who was wearing jewellery from her Primark collection, while sporting a blonde mullet and dyed eyebrows.

Tennis superstar Venus Williams posed in a sleek Thom Browne black blazer and cut-off trousers, while fellow former tennis star Maria Sharapova opted for an all-white look.

Marisa Abela, who played Amy Winehouse in Back To Black, was also sporting black in a Mugler one-strap dress with a thigh split, alongside Rebel Wilson in a sparkling black gown, with US actor Glen Powell in a classic black tuxedo, and British musician Paloma Faith matching her black gown to her hair colour.

Meanwhile Big Brother host AJ Odudu broke up the monochrome in a two-piece red suit matching the carpet.