A Place In The Sun to return to Channel 4 with new prime-time slot

A Place In The Sun will return to Channel 4 with a new prime-time slot of 6pm, it has been announced.

The programme, which helps couples who want to move from the UK to find a home abroad with sun, sea and sand, will showcase locations including the Mediterranean isle of Gozo and the historical towns of Lake Garda in Italy.

In the first episode of the new run, presenter Jasmine Harman will help newlyweds Bev and Errol, who work in the NHS, find their dream holiday home.

The couple want to celebrate their marriage by finding a property in the Spanish region of the Mar Menor, home to a large saltwater lagoon.

Harman shows them five properties that fit their price budget of £60,000 before they make a decision.

Harman, 49, began her role on the programme in 2004 when it was called A Place In The Sun: Home Or Away?, presenting alongside Jonnie Irwin who died in February following a lung cancer diagnosis in 2020.

The presenter, who relocated with her family to Spain in 2023, said: “We are so excited to bring A Place In The Sun to a new teatime slot.

“This move reflects the show’s popularity and our dedication to providing viewers with inspirational stories and exciting journeys.

“Our move to Spain has transformed my life, so I hope we’ll be able to do the same for even more house hunters dreaming of living in the sun.”

Earlier in the year Harman paid tribute to former co-presenter Irwin on social media and said that beginning their TV careers together “was a pleasure and a privilege I will be eternally grateful for”.

The new episodes start on Thursday January 2 at 6pm on Channel 4.