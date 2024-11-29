Jane Moore is the first contestant out of I’m A Celebrity after public vote

Jane Moore has become the first contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 following a public vote.

During her time on the ITV show, the Loose Women star became upset over the way that chores were split by McFly star Danny Jones and former Irish boxing champion Barry McGuigan.

She accused Jones and McGuigan of “sexism” and “ageism” after being given the washing up to do.

The journalist and TV presenter said she had asked Jones to not put her on cleaning just before they went off to decide, with the singer saying he had misheard her and thought she had wanted to be assigned to the chore.

Moore, 62, said she loved the support of her fellow Australian jungle campmates, but admitted she will enjoy not having to do any more “washing up”.

She also said that “all those guys were absolutely wonderful”, adding “it’s just such a weird and magical experience”.

“It’s a really friendly, chatty bunch,” Moore added.

“We’ve all got each other’s back.”

Shortly after being told the news by hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Moore also said: “Hard work doesn’t get rewarded.”

She also claimed she “worked like a dog”, and “it will become more apparent who’s not doing as much” as more celebrities get eliminated.

However, she refused to tell the Geordie duo who was not pulling their weight in the Australian jungle camp.

Moore said she would like to see the “quiet, hard workers” such as radio DJ Melvin Odoom, and TV personality Coleen Rooney win.

Elsewhere, former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and Odoom took on a Bushtucker trial, which saw body tanks of water gradually fill with mud crabs, eels, crocodiles and water dragons, while their head bubbles were filled with spiders and snakes.

They won the total 12 stars, which equate to meals, for the camp.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on Saturday on ITV1, STV and ITVX.