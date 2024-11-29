Coleen Rooney says her miscarriages were ‘quite hard’ on Wayne

Coleen Rooney says that the impact of her going through miscarriages was quite “hard” on her husband Wayne Rooney on the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The childhood sweethearts, who married in Italy in 2008, have four sons – Kai Wayne, Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac.

They first began dating as teenagers, before Wayne became an England striker, and later Plymouth Argyle manager.

On Friday’s episode of the ITV show, Rooney explained the origins of fourth child Cass Mac’s name saying: “I looked up the meaning of the name Cassius and with a K it meant blackbird, and with a C it meant clever.

She added that when deciding what to call her youngest son, born in 2018, she opted to put in the addition Mac to signify her maiden name McLoughlin, as well as making it so he had the same initials, CMR, as her.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney. (Yui Mok/PA)

Rooney added that the meaning for her is “clever son of Rooney” and said “that’s the only connection I’ve got to the kids”.

Speaking about having four boys, she said: “I would’ve liked a girl for Wayne, I wasn’t desperate, he would’ve liked a girl, I wasn’t bothered either way.”

Rooney added: “I’ve had two miscarriages and I don’t know whether that has been girls, you know sometimes they say you can’t carry a certain sex, but they don’t investigate until you have your third one.”

She disclosed that the first miscarriage came before her first child, and the second one happened before the birth of her two youngest sons Kit and Cass.

Rooney said: “When I had the first one I was really scared… but then once I had a child, it took that away, I went on to have another one. It’s not a nice feeling for anyone, it’s horrible but knowing that I could conceive and have the child, that made me feel better.”

She also said: “I feel for the men in this situation… Wayne really felt it the first time round and it wasn’t until later on that I thought, ‘Do you know what, everyone’s fussing around me, but not him and he had to just get up and go to work as normal’, it’s quite hard.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse reacting, saying: “It’s such a precious time but a scary time as well.”

During the reality programme, she has spoken about her own experiences when her daughter was born 10 weeks premature.

Mabuse previously said she had difficulties conceiving her first child, who was born last year.

Elsewhere, Mabuse and radio DJ Melvin Odoom took on an Bushtucker trial, which saw body tanks of water gradually fill with mud crabs, eels, crocodiles and water dragons, while their head bubbles were filled with spiders and snakes.

They won the total 12 stars, which equate to meals, for the camp.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.