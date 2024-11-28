Nile Rodgers ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘uncomfortable’ after winning Rolling Stone award

Nile Rodgers has said he is “uncomfortable” and “overwhelmed” after winning the Global Icon Award at the Rolling Stone UK Awards.

The 72-year-old Chic leader was given the award by Duran Duran singer Simon LeBon, for his more than 50-year career.

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: “It’s somewhat overwhelming, at the same time, I feel very shy and nervous.

“Believe it or not, I’ve never, ever in my life done music for awards or anything like that, so whenever one comes up, I’m really surprised, and half the time I don’t know what to say, but normally I never stop talking.

“It’s weird, because whenever you get an award, that means you’re sort of in competition with your brothers and sisters that do the same thing, that makes me feel very uncomfortable.”

Fontaines DC and New Order were among the rest of the winners at the awards ceremony at London’s Camden Roundhouse.

The Irish indie band, fronted by Grian Chatten, won the Album Award for best British or Irish album of the year for their LP Romance at Thursday night’s event, while New Order won the Icon Award – accepting the gong from Blur bassist Alex James.

The Icon Award was given in recognition of the Manchester band’s decades-long career.

Jade Thirlwall picked up the Trailblazer Award (Ian West/PA)

The Artist Award for the best British or Irish act of the year went to Yannis And The Yaw, the solo project of Foals singer Yannis Philippakis, who beat Brat star Charli XCX to the award.

The Song Of The Year Award was picked up by Chase And Status and Stormzy for Backbone, while pop duo Confidence Man picked up the Live Act Award from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash.

Mercury Prize 2024 winners English Teacher won the Breakthrough Award, former Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective took home the Group Award, and Brooke Combe won the PlayNext Award for new talent.

The Trailblazer Award was won by former Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall, known as Jade in her solo career, Brixton’s Wide Awake won the Festival Award, and Island Records won the Record Label Award.

The Television Award was won by Toby Jones for Mr Bates vs The Post Office, while semi-biographical Robbie Williams film Better Man won the Film Award.

Comedian Jayde Adams hosted the awards, with performances from dance duo Confidence Man, English Teacher, Jade and the cast of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.

The event was the second to be held by the entertainment magazine, with the winners at 2023’s inaugural ceremony including Ozzy Osbourne and Lewis Capaldi.