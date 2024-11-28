New Guy Ritchie crime drama to star Pierce Brosnan, Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren

Pierce Brosnan, Tom Hardy and Dame Helen Mirren are to star in a new Guy Ritchie crime drama on Paramount+.

The new unnamed series will follow two warring families based in London, whose enterprises stretch across the world, and a fiercely loyal fixer charged with protecting one of them at all costs.

Brosnan, 71, will play Conrad Harrigan in the series, the head of a very successful Irish crime family.

The new series will be a Guy Ritchie original story (Aaron Chown/PA)

Harry Da Souza, who works for Brosnan’s character as a professional conciliator, will be played by 47-year-old Hardy.

Dame Helen, 79, will play Maeve Harrigan, Conrad’s wife and the Harrigan family matriarch.

Speaking about the new show, Chris McCarthy, Paramount global co-chief executive said: “Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren are masters at their craft and we are honoured to have them lead the cast for Guy Ritchie’s new global, original series.

“Guy, Jez Butterworth and Ronan Bennett’s (executive producers) creative prowess, coupled with these gifted actors, is the perfect recipe for what we believe will be the next brand-defining series for Showtime on Paramount+”

Jeff Grossman, executive vice president of programming for Paramount+, added: “The firepower on and off the screen in this new Guy Ritchie crime series will deliver exactly what audiences expect from Paramount+ with Showtime: high-calibre acting, high-impact storylines and high-level production from some of the best in the business.”

Launching in 2025, the series will be produced by Paramount+ in association with Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.