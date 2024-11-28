Cher hopes she is able to ‘hit the notes’ as she begins work on her final album

Cher has said she is praying she will be able to “hit the notes” as she begins work on her final album.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show, the US pop star, who burst onto the music scene in the 1960s as part of husband-and-wife duo Sonny And Cher, explained: “You’re not meant to be singing at this age.”

The 78-year-old, who has released a slew of solo records across her more than five-decades long career, also spoke about the first instalment of her new memoir, released earlier in the month.

Cher will begin work on her final album (Ian West/PA)

She joked: “We are starting to work on the final album when I get rid of the book.

“I did a good job on the Christmas one (released last year) and I am praying I can get through it.

“You’re not meant to be singing at this age, and I hope that I will be able to do it and hit the notes.”

Asked why she has written her autobiography now, which contains details about her divorce from Sonny Bono, she said: “I don’t know. There’s no reason for almost anything I do.”

Reflecting on what it was like to recapture the past, she said: “It was OK and interesting, but I didn’t feel anything.

Keira Knightley also appears on the show (Ian West/PA)

“I remembered it, I wanted to do it, and I did it. Originally, I didn’t want to tell anyone anything, but then I thought I should either tell it or give back the money!”

Discussing her relationship with Sonny Bono, she said: “We had a strange relationship and when I learned that he and his lawyer owned everything, and I was just an employee, I said I wanted to be 50/50 partners, otherwise I would walk.

“I didn’t want to leave, but I couldn’t be under that contract – I had no money. There is no bitterness towards Sonny. I was angry with him, but I just couldn’t be mad at him. We were friends until he died.”

Also on the programme, Love Actually actress Keira Knightley reveals that the Christmas film Love Actually still follows her around.

Cher, Michael Fassbender, Graham Norton, Keira Knightley, Josh Brolin and Jalen Ngonda all appear on the couch (Ian West/PA)

“I was stuck in traffic for ages recently and a car full of builders next to me started holding up the signs like in the movie,” she said.

“It was creepy and sweet at the same time, much like it was in the film.”

Elsewhere, Michael Fassbender talks about his role playing a covert CIA agent in TV series The Agency, while Josh Brolin discusses his memoir From Under The Truck.

R&B singer Jalen Ngonda performs Anyone In Love before joining host Norton for a chat.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on November 29 at 10.40pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.