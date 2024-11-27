Coleen Rooney says she finds Wayne’s job ‘nerve wracking’ due to the ‘pressure’

Coleen Rooney has revealed she finds her husband’s job as a football manager “nerve racking” due to the “pressure”.

In the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! the 38-year-old responded to a question about Wayne’s role at Plymouth Argyle Football Club after McFly singer Danny Jones asked her if he is “loving managing”.

Coleen responded: “Yeah, he does enjoy it, it’s hard though. I find it more nerve wracking him being a manager than I did… I feel more pressure.”

Coleen Rooney arrives for an International Women’s Day event (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former football player Rooney burst on to the Premier League scene as a 16-year-old at Everton and made his debut for England in 2003.

Speaking about the ex-England captain, former professional boxer Barry McGuigan said: “Well, he was very mature very quickly, wasn’t he, he grew up very quickly?”

Coleen replied: “Well, I don’t know about that!”

Wednesday’s episode also saw N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos face Bushtucker Trial Shock Around The Clock, in which she was strapped inside the second hand of a giant clock that made her rotate.

Playing for 12 stars, she was given a category and tasked with answering 12 things that would fit into the category within just 60 seconds.

The singer only managed to get five out of the 12 stars, explaining: “When I was in there my brain just wouldn’t function, it just went blank, I was just trying to survive.”

The celebrities also found out they had received an unwelcome visitor over the course of the night in the form of a rat, which appeared to have been attracted to remnants from dinner.

The Rev Richard Coles reminded the camp to put everything away properly before going to sleep, and said: “We had a visitor last night, a little four-legged visitor with a tail, a rat.”

Radio presenter Dean McCullough said in the Bush Telegraph: “It’s actually Jane (Moore) and Tulisa’s job to make sure that the pots are in the trunk, so when the reverend was telling everyone to put the pots away otherwise we’ll get rats, what he really meant was, Jane and Tulisa, put the pots away.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.