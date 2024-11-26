Taylor Swift: Last Eras Tour shows will close out ‘most extraordinary chapter’

Taylor Swift has said her last shows on The Eras Tour will close out the “most extraordinary chapter” of her life so far.

The 14-time Grammy winner, who won seven awards at this year’s MTV VMAs, embarked on her juggernaut tour in 2023 and has since played in cities across the world, including London, where she performed eight non-consecutive concerts at Wembley Stadium.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old reflected on her most recent shows in Canada – the country where she will complete her tour.

“Our 6 shows in Toronto were so incredible,” she said in an Instagram post.

“It was awesome to play in Canada after so much time.

“As always, the fans in Toronto treated us like it was a hometown show.

“Couldn’t have asked for more love or generosity from the people who came out.

“I got to play a mashup of the *Grammy nominated* song ‘us’ with @gracieabrams, mashed up with ‘Out of the Woods’ and I just adore her.

“She’s been giving the most amazing performances every night on this tour!!

“The emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it’s gotten extremely real for us: Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far.

Taylor Swift attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 (Doug Peters/PA)

“See you, Vancouver. We can’t wait to give you all we’ve got for three more shows.”

Swift wrapped up the European leg of The Eras Tour in August before embarking on further dates in America and Canada across October and November, with her last shows taking place next month.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, film director Greta Gerwig, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and the Prince of Wales and his two eldest children were among those who attended her shows in London earlier in the year.

The billion-dollar tour takes fans through her back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red, Midnights and her latest chart-topping 11th studio album – The Tortured Poets Department.

Her last show is due to take place on December 8 at Vancouver’s BC Place, where she will be supported by rising star Gracie Abrams, according to her official website.