Adele bids tearful farewell to her Las Vegas residency: I will miss it terribly

Adele became emotional as she told her fans she will miss them “terribly” during her final Las Vegas residency show.

The British singer-songwriter, 36, launched Weekends With Adele at Caesars Palace in November 2022 and performed her 100th show on Saturday.

Her run of sell-out shows at the venue, which seats around 4,000 people, has been a success but has also taken its toll.

In July, she announced she would be taking a “big break” from music after her current run of shows.

Videos posted online from her concert on Saturday show the singer getting tearful as she bid farewell to Vegas.

“It’s been wonderful and I will miss it terribly and I will miss you terribly”, she said.

“I don’t know when I next want to perform again.”

She also said she got “closure” when Canadian singer Celine Dion came to watch her perform, admitting that she cried for a “whole week” afterwards.

“It was just such a full circle moment for me because that’s the only reason I ever even wanted to be in here”, she added.

Adele shared an emotional embrace with Dion after she spotted the singer in the audience during her Las Vegas show last month.

In footage shared online, the British star can be seen breaking down in tears as they hug in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which was built for Dion’s residency.

The Rolling In The Deep singer has been vocal about her love for Dion over the years, hailing her as “Queen Celine” after attending one of her performances in an Instagram post in 2018.

Dion reciprocated the love at the time, sharing a photo to social media of her posing alongside Adele, who was wearing the singer’s merchandise.

She wrote: “Wasn’t able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that @Adele came to one of them…. I love her so much!! – Celine xx”.

After their encounter at the venue, Adele said in an Instagram post: “Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means, let alone how it felt seeing you back in your palace with your beautiful family.”