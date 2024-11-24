Dwayne Johnson on his Moana role: It has brought me closer to my own culture

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has said starring in Moana has brought him closer to his Polynesian culture as he reflected on the importance of representation on screen.

The Hollywood star, whose mother is Samoan, returns to his role as the beloved demi-god Maui for the sequel to Disney’s 2016 animated hit.

Set three years after the original film, Moana 2 will see Moana and Maui reunite for the new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers.

Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson return to their starring roles for the sequel to Moana (Lucy North/PA)

Johnson told the PA news agency on the blue carpet of the film’s UK premiere in central London: “I think it’s critically important to be an advocate for representation and for culture.

“I can tell you, just by experience with Moana, it’s been, not only an incredible experience, but also, I think, one that has brought me closer to my own culture.”

The wrestler-turned movie star, 52, said he has realised every day can provide a “learning lesson” for your culture, despite how much you may already known or has been “embedded in your DNA”.

“So every time I go back home to Hawaii or speak with my Samoan elders or call on my ancestors, you always learn so much”, he added.

“So I think to be able to bring Moana 2 to the big screen and to have a lot of people around the world who anticipate the film is really a great thing.

“But also, I think, embracing not only our culture, our Polynesian culture, but also embracing their own culture too, as well.”

Johnson, who his a “girl dad” of three daughters aged 23, eight and six, said one of the “greatest things” about the project was how his children can see themselves represented in Moana.

Auli’i Cravalho returns to voice the title character (Lucy North/PA)

“It’s also amazing when I go around the world to promote the film, like here in London, wherever I’ve been, you meet all these little girls around the world and little boys who see themselves, who are not brown skin, and it’s beautiful, they see themselves in Moana and Maui, and it’s amazing”, he added.

He revealed another special aspect of the role for him was that his character Maui was “largely inspired” by his grandfather.

“So in a way, I speak as him and I’m in his skin”, he said.

Hawaiian actress Auliʻi Cravalho returns to voice the title character, who is set to embark on a new adventure through the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous waters after receiving an unexpected call from her ancestors.

She hailed the film as a “celebration” of all types of people from the Pacific Islands who have been known for their “voyaging and wayfinding skills for thousands of years”.

The actress, who was cast for the first film aged 14, said she could have never anticipated the impact the character has had on young fans and the Disney world.

Dwayne Johnson being interviewed at the UK premiere of Moana 2 (Lucy North/PA)

She added: “It’s amazing to see just how far Moana impact has gone.

“I love that she is strong and brave and kind, and I think that she’s at the forefront of a conversation where she gets to rebrand the princesses a bit.

“You might never see her in a ball gown, but she’s at the helm of her ship and that means that princess and hero – those two words are interchangeable.”

Directed by David Derrick Jr, Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, the sequel will feature music by Grammy-winners Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear and Mark Mancina and Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi.

The original film followed the story of adventurous teenager Moana as she set sail on a daring mission to save her people, enlisting the help of the gregarious demi-god Maui.

It was nominated for two Oscars in the best animated feature and best original song categories.

The track How Far I’ll Go, written for the film by Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda, won the Grammy for best song written for visual media.

Moana 2 is set to be released in cinemas on November 29.