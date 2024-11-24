Coleen Rooney reveals remark Trump made about her at White House meeting

Coleen Rooney has branded Donald Trump a “dirty bastard” as she revealed in the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! a comment he made about her.

The 38-year-old recalled meeting the US president-elect with her former England captain husband Wayne when their family was living in the US during Sunday’s episode.

Discussing her encounter, she told her fellow campmates: “When we lived in America, we got invited to the White House for Christmas and we went in to meet Donald Trump.

“And so we walked in and we had to get the official photograph taken in front of the Christmas tree.

“So Donald Trump said to his son ‘See? Told you, all the soccer players get the good-looking girls’.

“And I told my mum, I was like ‘dirty bastard’.”

She also revealed that Mr Trump wanted Wayne to “go over to teach his son to play football”.

Afterwards, McFly star Danny Jones asked her: “Is he that orange?”, to which she confirmed: “He was very orange.”

Sunday’s episode also saw Rooney compete in a Bushtucker Trial a day after her her husband Wayne encouraged viewers to vote for her to do a challenge in a social media post.

The former England footballer said he was “proud” of how she was doing in the Australian jungle but said he and their boys would “love” to see her do a trial.

The couple, who first met at school and began dating aged 16, share four sons, Kai Wayne, Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac.

Ahead of competing in the Absolute Carnage trial, she said: “I’m a bit scared of the unknown but I’m excited for my boys back home just to see me do something.

“Hopefully I’m going to do well, I’m going to try my best.”

The trial saw her trapped in a box in the back of a car which was filled with cockroaches, crickets, giant mealworms and rats.

Her fellow campmate, BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough, had to rummage through a garage area which was filled with creepy crawlies to find tools which he would pass to Rooney so she could unlock the stars in the box.

The pair worked together to win nine stars for camp, with hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly branding Rooney as “very calm, very quiet, you just got on with it”.

Liverpool-born Rooney replied: “That is my way of coping, silence, the silent treatment.”

Elsewhere, Love Island star Maura Higgins recalled to Jones and Loose Women panellist Jane Moore that she went into the ITV dating show “like a bull in a china shop” after being so angry with her ex-boyfriend before entering the villa.

She explained that she had been in a relationship when she got the offer for the show and decided to check her partner’s phone and was unimpressed with what she found.

“When he went to the gym the next day I got his toothbrush and I filmed myself scrubbing in the verges, he had a dentist appointment that day,” she said.

Jones said you “don’t want to mess with Maura” while Moore described her as “fierce”.

It was revealed at the end of the episode that McCullough will take on another challenge during Monday’s episode.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! continues at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.