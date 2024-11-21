First sculptures revealed for Gromit Unleashed 3

The first Wallace & Gromit sculptures to feature in a new arts project hitting the streets of Bristol next year have been unveiled.

Gromit Unleashed 3 sculpture trail will include other much loved Aardman characters such as Feathers McGraw.

The new trail launch on June 30 and raise money for The Grand Appeal, the Bristol Children’s Hospital Charity.

The Grand Appeal’s creative lead Emily Golden with King of Diamonds – a playful Feathers McGraw sculpture (Simon Boddy/The Grand Appeal/PA)

Gromit Unleashed 3 will come hot on the heels of Aardman’s new Wallace & Gromit feature film, Vengeance Most Fowl, set for release this Christmas.

In celebration of the film’s release, Gromit Unleashed 3 will be taking visitors on a journey through the movies, with character sculptures inspired by cinema, famous films and the stories that inspired them.

The first three uniquely designed sculptures to be revealed feature Britain’s much-loved duo Wallace &a Gromit, and their returning arch-enemy Feathers McGraw.

Designed and painted by The Grand Appeal’s creative lead Emily Golden, King of Diamonds is a playful Feathers McGraw that looks like it could have jumped straight out of the pages of Lewis Carrol’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Wallace takes on a new character as a homage to historical epic stories featuring Roman soldiers and heroic gladiators, created by local set and scenic artists Mawford Arts.

And Gromit is ready to light up the dancefloors of disco films such as Saturday Night Fever, Boogie Nights and Pulp Fiction as created by mosaic artist Lizzie Tucker.

Anna Hitchcock, from charity The Grand Appeal, with smart gnome Norbot (Simon Boddy/The Grand Appeal/PA)

In a cracking plot twist, a brand-new prototype sculpture has also been unveiled.

“Norbot” the smart gnome is Wallace’s enigmatic new invention from Vengeance Most Fowl who joins the character line-up for the first time in 2025.

Nicola Masters, co-founder and director of The Grand Appeal, said: “Aardman and Bristol go together like cheese and crackers, and we are ready to embrace Bristol’s pioneering, innovative, and creative spirit and Gromit’s inventiveness to develop Gromit Unleashed and deliver our next sculpture trail.

“Today we are unveiling our first designs, but we have lots of surprises in store for 2025 – this trail will bring the glamour of the silver screen as well as the magic of tales, fables and stories to the streets of Bristol.

“Since announcing the return of Gromit Unleashed last year, we have already received incredible support from businesses, artists, partners, and locations.

“For anyone wanting to be involved, now is the time to get in touch if you haven’t already.”

Since 2013, Gromit Unleashed has generated more than £20 million for The Grand Appeal, the Bristol Children’s Hospital Charity.

What started as a one-off sculpture trail more than a decade ago has now evolved into an iconic and much-loved brand.

Sean Clarke, managing director of Aardman, added: “We cannot wait to bring the excitement and energy of the trail to the streets of Bristol next year and create more memorable moments.

“The fact that it comes hot off the heels of the release of our next Wallace and Gromit film Vengeance Most Fowl, and as we celebrate 30 years of partnership with the charity, makes it even more meaningful.”