Billie Eilish ‘honoured and humbled’ by becoming Apple Music Artist Of The Year

Singer Billie Eilish has said she is “honoured and humbled” after being named as Apple Music Artist Of The Year for 2024.

The 22-year-old received the gong for her “extraordinary impact” this year, which has seen her release third album Hit Me Hard And Soft and receive numerous awards for the 2023 song What Was I Made For? from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film.

The track helped her become the youngest person to win two Oscars, having previously taken home an Academy Award for James Bond theme No Time To Die in 2022, and pick up two Grammy awards in 2024.

The year saw Eilish win an Oscar for Barbie song What Was I Made For? (Doug Peters/PA)

Eilish was also nominated for seven more Grammys this year, and paired up with Charli XCX for a number one remix of Brat deluxe edition cut Guess, which featured on the remix album Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat.

The song’s video, which shows Eilish smashing a bulldozer into a party and 10,000 bras and pairs of knickers falling from the sky, went viral and saw the pair donate the underwear to domestic violence charity I Support The Girls.

In August, the singer appeared in the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games performing Birds Of A Feather as part of the handover for the 2028 event in her home city of Los Angeles, via a broadcast from Long Beach, California.

In receiving the award, the Happier Than Ever singer has become the first artist to win it twice, having previously received the accolade in 2019 after releasing debut LP When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Speaking about the award, Eilish said: “Since day one, Apple Music has supported my music and artistry, and I am both honoured and humbled to receive this recognition as Artist Of The Year this many years into my career.”

Upon its release, her latest album, which features Birds Of A Feather and Lunch, soared to number one on Apple Music’s all-genre albums chart in 138 countries worldwide.

Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s senior director of content and editorial said: “From the moment we first heard Ocean Eyes nearly a decade ago, we’ve been fans and champions of Billie’s work.

“It’s always special when a young artist can connect with so many people so quickly.

“But what’s been truly remarkable about watching her evolve over the course of this last year isn’t just that her voice and artistry have continued to resonate so widely, it’s that she’s blossomed as bravely and honestly as she has — on her own terms, in her own way.”

This year, the singer has also appeared on an episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg’s YouTube show Chicken Shop Date and read a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Eilish, who released her debut single Six Feet Under in 2016 at just 14 and her first album at 17, has gone on to have three UK number one singles and three UK number one albums.