Arts sector urges ministers to outline timetable to #InvestInCulture

Leading creative figures including members of Garbage and Idlewild are calling on the Scottish Government to commit to investing in the future of the cultural sector.

The #InvestInCulture campaign is urging ministers to confirm a “coherent timeline” for reaching the promised increased investment of £100 million annually by 2028/29, including an incremental rise of £25 million expected in 2025-26.

The campaign also highlights the contribution of those working in the arts, and said the creative industries add more than £5 billion to the Scottish economy every year.

First Minister John Swinney said the Scottish Government hopes that by the spring it will be able to give more certainty to the arts and culture sector for the years to come.

Those backing the #InvestInCulture campaign include Shirley Manson of Garbage, Rod Jones of Idlewild, artist Nathan Coley, actor and director David Hayman, and playwright and screenwriter Rona Munro.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Robert Kilpatrick, chief executive and creative director of the Scottish Music Industry Association, said: “Scotland’s cultural sector is more than just a nice to have; it’s a cornerstone of our national identity, an engine for economic growth and a foundation for social wellbeing.

“The value of investing in culture is clear, and it’s a triple bottom line return. A well-supported cultural sector drives economic growth through tourism, job creation and local spending, with revenue helping fund our public services.

“Socially, it fosters inclusion, mental wellbeing and civic pride. Culturally, it sustains the art, heritage and stories that help define who we are both collectively and individually, allowing us to make sense of the past, and supporting us in shaping our future.

“But to reap these benefits, the cultural sector needs committed, sustained investment over the long term. The strength of our sector lies in its people, and right now many of those people are facing burnout, stress and existential threats to their work and livelihoods.

Shirley Manson from Garbage is among those backing the campaign (Michael Boyd/PA)

“Having recently met with the Culture Secretary to discuss both urgent funding challenges and building the support mechanisms needed for a sustainable future, it is clear that the intent and vision are there.

“But we now need to see it turned into action by the Scottish Government, starting with next month’s Budget announcement.”

Other organisations involved in the campaign include Artlink, Craft Scotland, Culture Counts, Culture and Business, Scottish Book Trust, Scottish Contemporary Art Network, Federation of Scottish Theatre, Festivals Edinburgh, Publishing Scotland, and Traditional Arts & Culture Scotland

Jones said: “Art in all forms is crucial to growth, wellbeing, joy and life.

“To be truly artistic, relevant and unimpaired, art is not always commercial so government support and funding is crucial to growing a healthy arts scene, nurturing and developing new and existing talents to showcase what incredible artists Scotland can and has produced.”

Manson said: “The arts must be protected at all costs inside of a flailing capitalist system. They are fundamental to educating and fostering a healthy, joyous community and culture.”

First Minister John Swinney said he recognises the importance of a vibrant arts and culture sector (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Swinney said he wants to make sure Scotland has a “strong and well supported arts and culture sector”.

He said: “It is such a precious part of who we are and the type of country that I want to lead, that we’ve got a vibrant arts and culture sector.

“It’s a priority for us in the budget to try to ensure that we support the sector as effectively as we can.

“I think everyone is aware of the challenges that we’re wrestling with in the public finances, but we’ll certainly be doing all that we can within the budget to make progress on arts and culture funding.”

He said longer term financial stability has been “difficult for us because we’ve only had one-year budgets available to us”.

Mr Swinney added: “I hope that by the spring, we’ll have greater clarity on expenditure over a longer period of time, which might enable us to give more certainty to the arts and culture sector in years to come.”