Zoe Ball to step down from BBC Radio 2 breakfast show in December

BBC presenter Zoe Ball has announced she is stepping down from hosting the Radio 2 breakfast show after six years in December.

The 53-year-old, who took over the Radio 2 morning programme in 2019 from Chris Evans, said she was leaving the show to focus on family.

Ball took a break from hosting her show over the summer, returning in September.

Zoe Ball attending the National Television Awards 2019 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA)

Announcing the news on her Tuesday show, she said: “After six years of fun times alongside you all on the breakfast show, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the early alarm call and start a new chapter.

“You know I think the world of you all, listeners, and it truly has been such a privilege to share the mornings with you, to go through life’s little ups and downs, we got through the lockdown together, didn’t we?

“We’ve shared a hell of a lot, the good times, the tough times, there’s been a lot of laughter. And I am going to miss you cats.”

She was the first female host of the Radio 1 Breakfast Show in 1998, a post she held until 2000.

She also co-hosted the BBC’s Saturday morning children’s magazine Live & Kicking alongside Jamie Theakston for three years from 1996.

Ball said her last show will be on December 20, adding: “Just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans. While I’m stepping away from the Breakfast Show, I’m not disappearing entirely – I’ll still be a part of the Radio 2 family, with more news in the New Year.

“I’m excited to embrace my next chapter, including being a mum in the mornings, and I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!”

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “Zoe has woken up the nation on Radio 2 with incredible warmth, wit and so much joy since January 2019, and I’d like to thank her for approaching each show with as much vim and vigour as if it were her first. I’m thrilled that she’ll remain an important part of the Radio 2 family.”

Ball has presented the BBC spin-off show Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, and ITV’s reality competition show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.

The new presenter of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show will be announced today, Ball said.