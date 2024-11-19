Historic venue gives new lease of life to contemporary arts gallery

A contemporary art gallery in Belfast has moved to new premises in a historic building in the city centre.

The new venue for the Golden Thread Gallery is at the former Gas Corporation Showroom and Craftworld building on Queen Street.

It includes Northern Ireland’s first visual arts library and archive, which will make hundreds of rare art books, reference materials and exhibition catalogues available to researchers, students, and visitors.

Set across two floors, the new premises features two large galleries, a projection room and a community participation and engagement hub, which includes a free library, play area and a junior gallery space.

Entry to the gallery is free.

Restored by Dickson Fitzgerald Architects for Leja Properties, the 1871 building has retained many of its original features whilst creating a gallery space which has the capability of hosting international exhibitions.

The venue is funded by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, through the National Lottery.

Gallery co-director Sarah McAvera said: “We’re delighted that the gallery is now in the heart of Belfast city centre, in a location where we can not only welcome back our existing audiences but be more easily discovered by new visitors.

“The Arts Council of Northern Ireland and National Lottery funding have been essential to the growth of the gallery.

“With their help we have evolved from a small artist-run gallery to being an award-winning audience-led space that attracts people from across the city and beyond.”

As exhibition of work by artist Claire Morgan is on display at the gallery (Arts Council NI/PA)

Currently on display until November 27 is an exhibition of work from artist Claire Morgan which questions the role of humans and their relationship to nature. Complex three-dimensional forms made from artificial and natural materials are a frequently recurring motif in her work.

By using taxidermy, waste materials, dead animals, sculptural wax figures and human hair, the exhibition focuses on themes including grief, loss, personal or collective trauma and climate catastrophe.

Joanna Johnston, Visual Arts Officer, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “Golden Thread Gallery is a visual arts space for the city of Belfast, which connects us all to great contemporary art.”

Co-director Peter Richards said: “Over the next year audiences can expect to see internationally renowned artists Shirin Neshat, Susan Hiller, Maria Fusco, Margaret Salmon and John Rainey.

“Thanks to the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, we will be presenting Sophie Calle as our 2025 summer show.

“Running alongside our exhibitions will be multiple opportunities for participation and engagement.”

Founded in 1998 on the Crumlin Road in Belfast, Golden Thread Gallery is a contemporary visual art gallery and arts charity.