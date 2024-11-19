BBC Radio 2 schedule shake-up sees Trevor Nelson take over Scott Mills’ slot

Presenter Trevor Nelson is set to replace Scott Mills in the weekday afternoon slot at BBC Radio 2 as part of a schedule shake-up.

The move comes after it was announced Mills, 51, will take over the station’s Breakfast Show from Zoe Ball following her departure next month after six years in the role.

Nelson, who currently hosts the Rhythm Nation show from Monday to Thursday from 10pm to midnight, will move to the 2pm to 4pm weekday slot from January.

Scott Mills will replace Zoe Ball on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show following her departure next month (BBC/PA)

In a statement, Nelson said: “It’s going to be great being on daytime. It’s the ultimate privilege as a broadcaster to entertain the nation on the biggest station in the UK every day.

“I’m looking to have lots of fun and will be bringing a bit of soul to the new show.”

The 60-year-old confirmed his guess-the-artist style game, Five Seconds To Name, will be coming with him to his new slot which he hopes listeners will enjoy.

After starting his broadcasting career on London’s Kiss FM in 1985, Nelson later joined BBC Radio 1 where he presented The Rhythm Nation from 1996 to 2013, said to be the first national R&B show.

From 2007, he presented the Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 1Xtra and the following year, he launched a weekly soul and R&B show on Radio 2 whilst also presenting shows on Radio 1 and 1Xtra.

Nelson will continue to present his show, Trevor Goes Old Skool, at BBC 1Xtra, which airs on Sundays from 11am to 1pm.

DJ Spoony will take over Nelson’s late night slot on Monday to Thursday (BBC/PA)

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “I’m thrilled to be able to move Trevor into Radio 2’s weekday daytime schedule.

“A true radio pioneer, Trevor is loved by his listeners, and I’m looking forward to hearing him bring a touch of hugely popular soul, funk and R&B to weekday afternoons.”

Elsewhere, DJ Spoony will fill in Nelson’s former late night Monday to Thursday slot with his The Good Groove show, which previously aired on Friday nights from 9pm to 11pm.

He said it would be a “dream” to play “some of the best dance and soulful gems from over the last 60 years” on his show for eight hours a week on Radio 2.

DJ Spoony, 54, joined BBC Radio 1 in 2000 with his Dreem Teem music production partners Mikee B and Timmi Magic, bringing UK garage to a national audience.

He later began his time at Radio 2 in February 2019 and has since presented a variety of specials across the station.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco will be extended on Friday nights (Yui Mok/PA)

Meanwhile, Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco will be extended from one to two hours, with the pop star set to bring her party to Friday nights from 9pm to 11pm.

The Murder On The Dancefloor singer, 45, said: “I can’t wait to bring my Kitchen Disco to Friday nights on Radio 2, when we will wave goodbye to the past week and bring on the weekend together in true disco style.”

During lockdown, Ellis-Bextor started her kitchen disco parties where she broadcast herself singing hits at home with her family.

Her 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor enjoyed renewed popularity after it featured in the 2023 Bafta-nominated psychological thriller Saltburn.