Eighth celebrity to depart Strictly had a ‘wonderful time’

Opera singer Wynne Evans said he had a “wonderful time” on Strictly Come Dancing after becoming the eighth celebrity to leave in 2024.

The BBC Radio Wales presenter, 52, known for the Go.Compare insurance advertisements, failed to impress the judges after redoing his Charleston routine in the dance-off during the result’s show episode on Sunday at Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Evans and professional partner Katya Jones found themselves in the bottom two opposite Olympian and Gladiators star Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe following a public vote and the judges scores.

Katya Jones and Wynne Evans, who have left the show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The decision to save Douglas, who did a Salsa to Don’t Leave Me This Way by Thelma Houston, was unanimous from the judges.

Evans, who performed to Carmen Suite No. 1: 5. Les Toreadors by Georges Bizet, said: “It’s been wonderful, I’ve got to say.

“I feel like it’s what Strictly is all about.

“If I can come and do Strictly and last until week nine, then anybody can get out there and dance and have a brilliant time.

“Strictly is such a brilliant family, such a precious family, that I want everybody here in this room and at home to look after it for the generations to come because it is a wonderful, wonderful thing.

Jones said: “To be honest with you, the smile hasn’t left my face since the first day of our training, since the day we got partnered up.

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe, who were in the dance-off (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“You (Wynne) have made this experience so joyous and so full of laughter for me.

“I’m sure everybody was jealous because you’re the kind of guy that everybody wants in their life.

“You bring light, you bring laughter, you bring charisma, you fill up every room you walk into with those qualities.”

Evans said: “To have been partnered with Katya has been amazing and coming every Saturday night to hang out with these guys (my other contestants), that’s been wonderful.

“But to spend every weekday dancing has been just fantastic.

“I’ve grown so much and I’m so thankful to have met this person (Katya).”

During their time on the show, Evans and Jones apologised for a “joke” that saw Jones move Evans’s hand from her waist following heightened scrutiny of the long-running series.

He also said on his radio that he was “absolutely heartbroken” by the backlash, and felt the moment had been “totally misinterpreted”.

Celebrities have been outspoken about their treatment recently, and the show has put in place heightened welfare measures including chaperones in rehearsals.

The show also saw the Pet Shop Boys perform their new single All The Young Dudes, and the professional dancers do a sultry routine to Jacob Gade’s Jalousie tango.

Douglas found herself in the bottom despite earning 35 points in the judges, while the public vote saved reality star Pete Wicks, who was given 27 points from the judging panel.

Evans was second from the bottom with 31 points.

The remaining seven couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns live at 7.05pm on Saturday on BBC One.