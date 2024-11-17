Daughter of late comic Janey Godley wins two Bafta Scotland awards

The daughter of late comedian Janey Godley has beaten Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd in two categories at the Bafta Scotland awards.

Ashley Storrie won two awards for her comedy series Dinosaur, beating her friend and colleague Richard Gadd in both categories at a ceremony on Sunday.

Storrie lost her mother on November 2 after a cancer battle, and recalled that the last words she said to her were “I’m going to win a Bafta for you mum”.

Speaking after she received the Audience Award and Writer/Film Television award, she joked that if Godley was at the ceremony she would have been “making it all about her”.

Storrie said that she had known Gadd for years through the Scottish comedy circuit and said she was “proud of everything he’s done”.

She said: “I have known Richard Gadd for a really long time, we worked together loads and we did a Channel 4 show.

“I’m really proud of everything he’s done and I know he’s chuffed for me – I’ve seen him and chatted to him.

Richard Gadd missed out on two awards (Jane Barlow/PA)

“He’s said ‘well done’. Scottish comedy is a tiny place.”

She said that Godley was “in the room tonight” and that “she’s in my DNA”.

Storrie added: “She would say ‘well done, I’m very proud’ and then turn around and say ‘that’s my daughter’ and make it all about her.”

She joked that her mother would have been trying to set her up at the awards by talking about her cooking skills, and said the pair had gate-crashed a Bafta party after Godley claimed to be Elaine C Smith.

Storrie said: “She was just a jobbing comedian and I got dragged around as her personal assistant. I’ve been doing stand-up comedy since I was 11.

“This was originally for a woman in her 20s from England, and it became about a woman of indeterminate age from Scotland.”

She said her comedy was being aired in Canada, Australia and America, and was introducing international audiences to Glasgow.

Storrie said she had aspired to win a Scottish Bafta since her adolescence – holding the gong in higher esteem than an Oscar – and joked that it would go on display beside her Lego collection..

She said that her mother “hated TV” and had complained “you didn’t get laughs”, but that she would have been “open to the idea of a biopic”.

David Tennant received the award for Actor Television for his role in There She Goes – also beating Gadd, who wore a tartan ensemble for his red carpet appearance.

Doon Mackichan took home the award for Actress Television for her return to Two Doors Down.