Coleen Rooney in race to be leader of I’m A Celebrity camp in launch episode

Coleen Rooney will land on a beach alongside other famous faces in this year’s launch episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The ITV reality TV show, infamous for its eating contests and terrifying trials, will see Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall, BBC Radio 1 star Melvin Odoom, internet personality and Loose Women host GK Barry and former Irish boxer Barry McGuigan meet on Sunday in the first episode of the 2024 series.

The celebrities will pair up and face challenges in a bid to become the leaders of the camp, with Rooney and BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough choosing to compete together.

The top dogs will get certain privileges including being exempt from chores and sleeping in the leaders’ lodge.

Also taking part are Dancing On Ice judge and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, Loose Women’s Jane Moore and McFly star Danny Jones.

Before the show airs, ITVX released the Disney+ documentary Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story on its streaming service.

The wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney follows Rebekah Vardy – with whom she was embroiled in a high-profile libel battle – into the jungle.

Rooney was dubbed Wagatha Christie when she accused Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, of leaking her private information to The Sun in a viral post on social media.

In July 2022, a judge at the High Court found the post was “substantially true”.

Earlier this week, Vardy spoke to The Sun saying she “had no intentions of talking about” the case, and claiming Rooney “clearly can’t let it go”.

The 42-year-old said: “We’ve done a book, we’ve done a documentary, we’re going into the jungle.

“I think she always wanted my life, she’s following in my footsteps.”

She added there are “no hard feelings” towards Rooney for appearing on the same reality shows as her, but “the hard feelings are still there for what she caused”.

During her stint in 2017, Vardy became the third celebrity to leave, saying the series helped her become more tolerant after having confrontations with campmate and broadcaster Iain Lee.

Rooney, 38, said of being in the jungle: “I have been in the public eye for over 20 years now and people take what they want from it.

“I do think people will get a better idea of what kind of person I am.”

This year, there have been no politicians announced or reported to be taking part, after former health secretary Matt Hancock and Reform Party leader Nigel Farage joined the show in the last two years.

Mr Hancock, who competed in 2022, and Mr Farage, who took part in 2023, became finalists, getting to the final episode of their seasons.

There have been reports that Love Island star Maura Higgins and the Rev Richard Coles – a former BBC presenter, ex-member of The Communards and author – will join at a later stage.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.