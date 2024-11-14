John Stamos supports Full House co-star Dave Coulier after cancer diagnosis

US actor John Stamos has vowed to support his Full House co-star Dave Coulier through treatment for his “very aggressive” stage three cancer diagnosis.

Stamos and Coulier rose to fame in the US sitcom, starring as loveable Uncle Jesse and Uncle Joey respectively, which ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995.

The actors later starred in the reboot, titled Fuller House, which ran on Netflix from 2016 for four years.

Appearing on US programme the Today show to announce his cancer diagnosis, 65-year-old Coulier said: “Five weeks ago, I was diagnosed with stage three Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and in that time, I’ve had three surgeries, I’ve had chemo, I’ve lost a little bit of hair.”

Hours after the news, Stamos shared a series of photographs of the duo, documenting their friendship on Instagram.

“My brother from day one,” Stamos captioned the post.

“Love you @dcoulier and I’ll be by your side through it all.”

Coulier said he first experienced cold symptoms before he noticed swelling in his groin, which quickly grew to the size of a golf ball within five days.

A biopsy determined he had B-cell lymphoma, news of which he described as a “gut punch”.

“It’s a very aggressive type of lymphoma, and it happened very quickly,” Coulier told the Today show.

However, doctors discovered the cancer had not spread after examining his bone marrow, giving him a 90% and upwards curability rate – “so it’s very treatable,” he said.

Since his diagnosis, Coulier confirmed he had already undergone one round of chemotherapy, which is scheduled to be completed in February.

“Should be total remission by that time, fingers crossed,” he said.

Coulier added that he was sharing his diagnosis to advocate for early screening and detection which “meant everything” for him.

It comes after the unexpected death of Full House star Bob Saget in January 2022.

The comedian, who was known for his role as Danny Tanner in the US sitcom, died at the age of 65 reportedly from blunt head trauma following an unwitnessed fall in his hotel room in Orlando.