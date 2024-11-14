Celine Dion ‘very privileged’ to close Elie Saab fashion show in Saudi Arabia

Celine Dion said it was a “dream come true” to perform for the first time in Riyadh, following her health struggles.

The music star, wearing a draped sparkling pink gown, closed the 1001 Seasons Of Elie Saab event in Saudi Arabia, performing her 1993 hit The Power Of Love as she interacted with models walking past her on the catwalk.

Dion had the audience on their feet as she descended into the 2002 track I’m Alive, before walking off the stage with Lebanese designer Saab to mark the end of the show.

It comes after 56-year-old Dion made a triumphant return to live singing in the summer to close the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics – amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

“Being here for the first time is kind of a dream come true,” Dion said on the red carpet ahead of the fashion show.

“And Monsieur Elie Saab and his entourage and his beautiful family has welcomed us here – my manager, my son and all the people that I needed to support me to be here.

“His generosity, his talent, he has been singing with me because I’ve been wearing his dresses, his talent for many, many years.

“Wearing his extraordinary talent is one thing, meeting him and being with him and having a chance to have a bit of chat with him was very touching for me.

“So being here is just wonderful. So we’re very, very privileged and very honoured to be here.”

The show also saw US star Jennifer Lopez perform a myriad of her hit tracks alongside synchronised dance choreography – including an assisted back flip – alongside a troupe of male dancers dressed in tuxedos and black top hats.

The 55-year-old performed the 2011 track On The Floor, stripping her outfit to a glittering bodysuit with a feathered cape, before encouraging the audience to clap along as she sang the 1999 hit Let’s Get Loud accompanied by salsa dance moves.

Former Fifth Harmony star Cabello also appeared during the show, performing her 2018 song Never Be The Same during a flower-themed section of the catwalk, before launching into tracks Shameless, Senorita and Havana.

The show also saw Hollywood actress Halle Berry walk the stage in her 2002 Oscars look.

Among the famous faces at the show were Gossip Girl actress Kelly Rutherford and British models Poppy Delevingne and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.