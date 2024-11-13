Zendaya on ‘strangely comfortable’ working relationship with partner Tom Holland

Zendaya has opened up about how “strangely comfortable” she feels acting alongside her partner Tom Holland.

The US actress, 28, known for the blockbuster Dune films and teenage series Euphoria, has been linked to Holland since 2021 after starring opposite each other in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

When asked if it was odd working together with her boyfriend, she told Vanity Fair: “Not really… It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything.”

Zendaya at the Met Gala (Matt Crossick/PA)

She added: “You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside.

“I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does.

“He always gives things 1,000%, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him.”

Zendaya says them acting together “feels pretty normal”, as “that’s how we met, literally, at a chemistry read”.

They starred alongside each other in the last three Spider-Man films, Holland as the titular hero while Zendaya has played his love interest MJ (Michelle Jones-Watson).

Robert Downey Jr (left) and Tom Holland (Lia Toby/PA)

Holland made his stage debut in Billy Elliot The Musical in 2008, and has gone on to star in a West End production of Shakespeare’s Romeo And Juliet.

He is also known for science fiction film Chaos Walking, horror The Devil All The Time, and crime movie Cherry.

Zendaya has been in The Greatest Showman, the two Denis Villeneuve-directed Dune movies and Challengers, as well as playing the lead role of recovering addict Rue on the popular HBO show Euphoria.

She will return as Rue in series three, which began production earlier this year.