Tulisa Contostavlos says I’m A Celebrity appearance ‘isn’t a career move for me’

N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos has said her appearance on the 2024 edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! “isn’t a career move for me”, adding that she wants to be her “true, authentic self”.

The 36-year-old, who mentored Little Mix when they won The X Factor in 2011, said that if she was popular with the show’s audience it would “mean I’m doing something right in life”.

Contostavlos, who also had a solo UK number one single with Young, will be joined by the likes of former boxer Barry McGuigan, podcaster GK Barry and McFly star Danny Jones when the show returns on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday.

Speaking about her reasons for appearing on I’m A Celebrity, she said: “My number one mission is to be my true, authentic self.

“If me being my authentic self connects with people in a mass way, then it must mean I’m doing something right in life.

“But I am not going to go looking for it. This isn’t a career move for me either. I will always go back to N-Dubz and this is a one-off experience.”

The London-born singer compared her upcoming experience on the show to Lord Of The Rings.

She added: “I am like Frodo Baggins on an unexpected journey.

“I feel really adventurous this year and the place I am now in, I want to do things that take me out of my comfort zone.

The contestants for the 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity (ITV/PA)

“I have always said I wouldn’t do this show in the past, as there are things that have terrified me.

“But the person I am now, I want to throw caution to the wind.”

Contostavlos has not told her bandmates she is appearing in the show, but said the friends she has told are “really excited”.

She added: “They feel it will be good for people to see the person I am, and not the perception. They are two very different people and they are excited.

“I just want to be in a place now where I live authentically.”

As a member of N-Dubz alongside Fazer and Dappy, Contostavlos achieved four UK top 10 singles and four UK top 10 albums. She has also starred in horror movie Demons Never Die and comedy film Big Fat Gypsy Gangster, both in 2011.