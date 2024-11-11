Coleen Rooney hopeful I’m A Celeb will give public ‘better idea’ of who she is

Coleen Rooney is hopeful that appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will give people “a better idea of what kind of person I am”.

The wife of former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, 38, has been embroiled in a high-profile libel battle with fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy, who previously competed on the ITV reality show in 2017.

She has been confirmed in the line-up alongside former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse, champion boxer Barry McGuigan, N-Dubz band member Tulisa Contostavlos, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall, Loose Women’s Jane Moore, and McFly singer Danny Jones.

Wayen and Coleen Rooney attend the screening of Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story last year (Peter Byrne/PA)

When asked about the “biggest misconception” she wants to dispel, Rooney said: “I have been in the public eye for over 20 years now and people take what they want from it.

“I do think people will get a better idea of what kind of person I am.”

She was dubbed Wagatha Christie in 2019, when she accused Vardy, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, of leaking her private information to the press in a viral post on social media.

In July 2022, a judge at the High Court found the post was “substantially true”.

Speaking about going on the programme, Rooney said: “It has been year after year I have been asked to go on a programme, and it’s always been a straight “no”.

“Over the years, there have been different things going on in my life and also, my children have been really young. But they are at an age now where I can go away for this length of time.

“I also feel it’s time to have a challenge for me and do something different. It has taken many, many years but I’m finally doing it.

“And I have always said, if I was going to do one – then it would be this show. I think it will be good for me.”

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy. (Yui Mok/PA)

She also said that she watches I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! “every year”, and called it a “good family show”.

“The most rewarding thing for me is the fact I have actually agreed to do it,” she added.

“I am a really organised person and so to take myself away from that is going to be difficult.

“But I’ve got a very supportive family around me and I know everything is going to be fine.”

Aside from her friends and family, Rooney says she will most miss her phone in the jungle along with a notepad and pen, as she loves “jotting things down”.

Rooney also said that she is scared of heights, and explained her best attribute is that she is “quite a focused person”, while her worst – according to Wayne – is her snoring.

She also explained that as she is concerned about giving “someone food poisoning”, she will not put herself through as camp chef, even though she is the cook at home.

“I don’t think small portions will be as hard as other things,” she added.

“I am quite petite and I do run around some days and miss a meal. But not on purpose, more because I am so busy. When that happens, I don’t get hangry.”

Rooney also said that Wayne is “supportive”, and “fine” with her being on camera 24/7 in the jungle, but would be unable to commit to the long filming time of the ITV reality show himself.

She added: “I am not saying he would go in, but he wouldn’t be completely put off. I haven’t spoken about it with my younger two boys as not many know, but my eldest son told me: ‘Yeah, go for it.’

“My second one was a bit more emotional. He thought about me being away for a long length of time, but hopefully that will pass. My parents are happy too that I’m doing something for me.”

Rooney has four sons – Kai Wayne, Klay Anthony, Kit Joseph and Cass Mac – with her teenage sweetheart Wayne, and recently starred in her own Disney+ documentary series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

Also heading to the Australian outback is BBC Radio 1 stars Dean McCullough and Melvin Odoom, and Loose Women star and internet personality GK Barry.

Mabuse, a Dancing On Ice judge, says that after having her first child, a daughter, last year, she wants “to get back to the adventurous and fun Oti” by heading on the show.

“I feel ready for a change and doing something completely different,” she added.

“I will have no make-up, concealer, lashes – it’s going to be nice to be laid back.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.