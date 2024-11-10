Original Wicked stars pose with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at LA premiere

The original stars of the musical Wicked have reunited to join Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for the Los Angeles premiere of the film version.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who starred as witches Elphaba and Glinda respectively when the Broadway musical opened in 2003 joined the film’s leads on the black carpet on Saturday night.

Menzel, 53, who won a Tony for her role, wore a one-shouldered floor-length black fitted dress with a clutch, while Chenoweth, 56, opted for a structured gold strapless mini dress.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

British actress Erivo and US pop star Grande both wore their characters’ signature colours while Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, who plays roguish prince Fiyero, donned ruby red slippers in a nod to Dorothy from the original 1939 Wizard Of Oz film to which Wicked is a prequel.

The two-part film based on the hit musical explores the friendship between the two students at university before they become estranged in the classic original stories by L Frank Baum in which Elphaba is known as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda as the Good Witch of the South.

Dangerous Woman singer Grande, who plays Glinda, wore a pink gingham 1950s-inspired drop-waisted dress with a shoulder capelet and white gloves.

The 31-year-old swept her hair into a bun accessorised with a bow in the same pink shade of her dress.

Ariana Grande arrives at the premiere of Wicked (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/AP)

She completed the outfit with a dewy makeup look, pearl earrings and sparkly, rhinestone-encrusted heels.

Broadway star Erivo, 37, who plays Elphaba, wore a bright green latex dress with a cutout detail and a feather boa-inspired cape of the same colour and a diamond and emerald necklace.

Jonathan Bailey wears a remembrance poppy to the premiere (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

As well as his ruby slippers, Bailey, 36, wore white trousers and a silver shirt, with a red poppy pinned to his chest in recognition of Remembrance Sunday.

Also at the premiere was Ethan Slater, who plays fellow student Boq, wearing a dark-green velvet suit jacket.

Jennifer Lopez attending the premiere (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Also at the premiere was US singer Jennifer Lopez who wore a beaded dress with gold and pink accents.

Wicked is coming to cinemas on November 22 with part two scheduled for November 2025.