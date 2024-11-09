Ice Age 6 in development with cast including Simon Pegg and Queen Latifah

Ice Age 6 is in development with returning cast members including Simon Pegg and Queen Latifah.

Disney announced the news at its D23 Brazil event and posted a video to YouTube of US actor Ray Romano talking about the animated movie.

Wearing a blanket, Romano, who plays woolly mammoth Manny in the film series, says: “Hello everybody. Ray Romano here with some big news.

“Wow, it’s cold in here. Did the AC break or something?”

He then calls rapper and film star Queen Latifah, who played Ellie the woolly mammoth in previous films, before announcing the new movie.

At the end of the video, Encanto actor John Leguizamo, who voices Sid the sloth, says: “The herd is back baby, I gotta call everyone I know.”

Denis Leary, who voices Diego the sabre-toothed tiger in the films, will also return, as will Shaun Of The Dead star Pegg, who previously lent his voice to weasel Buck.

The films follow Manny and his friends surviving the beginning of the Ice Age.

The most recent instalment was 2016’s Collision Course, and the next one will arrive in cinemas 10 years later.

There have been several films in the franchise including a spin-off in 2022 called The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild.