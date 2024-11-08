Dua Lipa cancels Indonesian show citing unsafe staging

Dua Lipa has cancelled her Radical Optimism tour date in Jakarta after “unforeseen safety and logistical issues” with the stage were found, organisers said.

The pop star, 29, said she is “heartbroken” that she will not be able to perform as scheduled at the Indonesia Arena on Saturday evening.

“I am here in your amazing country and ready to perform, but I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging,” Lipa wrote on social media.

“I was so looking forward to this night, and it truly pains me that we cannot perform for you all, especially after such a long time since my last performance in Jakarta.

“I love you all and truly can’t wait to be back together in the same room with you singing and dancing our hearts out as soon as possible.”

Organisers TEM Presents and PK Entertainment said the cancellation was “due to unforeseen safety and logistical issues” in a joint statement on Lipa’s website.

“Despite Dua Lipa’s readiness to perform and the whole team’s diligent efforts to resolve critical production issues related to the stage structure provided by Mata Elang Productions, it is not safe for the performance to carry on,” it said.

“This very difficult decision to cancel was made with the utmost care and consideration for the safety of both the audiences and artist.

“…TEM Presents and PK Entertainment sincerely apologise to all fans who were looking forward to the show for any inconvenience caused by this cancellation.”

The singer, who took home the Brit Award for best pop act in March, has landed two number one albums with her second and third studio albums Future Nostalgia and Radical Optimism – which she is currently touring.

It comes after the pop star performed hit after hit on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival earlier this year, performing tracks such as These Walls, Break My Heart, Hallucinate, Electricity, Physical and Don’t Start Now.

During her career she has secured four number one tracks, including Cold Heart with Sir Elton John, One Kiss with Calvin Harris and Dance The Night from the Barbie film soundtrack.