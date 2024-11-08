Beyonce dominates female-led Grammy Award nominations

Beyonce has led the female-dominated 67th Grammy Award nominations.

The annual awards show will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2 2025.

US singer Beyonce led the pack with 11 nods for her chart-topping country music album Cowboy Carter, which marked the follow-up to act one of the trilogy, Renaissance.

Beyonce made history during the Grammys ceremony in 2023, securing the most awards won in a lifetime after picking up her 32nd gong.

However, the star has never won the prestigious album of the year prize.

This year, Cowboy Carter has secured nods for album of the year and best country album, while track Texas Hold ‘Em is up for the coveted record of the year, song of the year and country song of the year.

Tracks from the album include Bodyguard, which was nominated for best pop solo performance, and Levii’s Jeans featuring Post Malone, which is up for best pop duo performance, while 16 Carriages received a nod for best country solo performance and II Most Wanted featuring Miley Cyrus is up for best country duo.

Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, Post Malone and Billie Eilish all follow Beyonce with seven nominations each, while Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter each scored six nods.

Swift’s surprise double album The Tortured Poets Department will compete for album of the year, with her track featuring Post Malone titled Fortnight up for record of the year and song of the year.

It comes after Swift made Grammy history in February, as the first person to win album of the year four times.

The US star used her acceptance speech at the ceremony to announce the release of her 11th studio album, which saw her become the most-streamed artist in a single day on streaming platform Spotify.

The Grammy nominations on Friday also saw US star Eilish nominated in the top categories for her third studio album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, which is up for album of the year.

The fourth track on the record, titled Birds Of A Feather, scored nods for record of the year and song of the year.

The nominations also saw a host of British stars nominated, including Charli XCX whose sixth studio album Brat, which inspired a summer trend, is also competing in the album of the year category.

Her track 360 is also up for record of the year, while her duet with Eilish titled Guess secured a nod for best pop duo performance.

Charli XCX’s album Brat inspired a summer trend (Lucy North/PA)

The Beatles Now And Then track is also up for record of the year, while British star Raye received nods for best new artist and songwriter of the year non-classical.

Raye will compete with breakout star Roan in the new artist category. Roan’s album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess features in the album of the year category, while her track Good Luck, Babe! is up for record and song of the year.

The two will also compete against Carpenter for best new artist. Her hit Espresso is up record of the year, while Please Please Please has been nominated for song of the year and her album Short N’ Sweet received an album of the year nod.

The 66th Grammy Awards also saw female musicians dominate in the major categories.

Eilish took home song of the year for her hit track What Was I Made For? from the film Barbie, while Cyrus won record of the year for her viral summer sensation Flowers.

Only recordings commercially released in the US between Sept 16 2023 to August 30 2024 are eligible for nominations for the 2025 ceremony.