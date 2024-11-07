Sir Brian May shreds guitar in the music video for Talia Dean’s new song

Sir Brian May can be seen getting a noise complaint after shredding on his guitar in the music video for singer Talia Dean’s new song You Made Your Bed.

The Queen guitarist, 77, has previously collaborated with his friend and X Factor finalist Dean on her singles Get Up and Dancing In The Rain with her band Kings Daughters.

In the video of the new pop-fuelled break-up track, Sir Brian can be seen playing his guitar in a bedroom alongside a singing Dean and a group of dancers before the police come calling.

The clip opens with a police officer knocking on the front door and calling through the letter box: “Mr May, can we have a chat please, we’ve had a complaint again… dial the volume down.”

It cuts to Dean waking up from a bedroom floor in a sparkly dress surrounded by her friends, while Sir Brian clutches a teddy bear as he is tucked up in bed.

Rewinding 24 hours, Dean can be seen walking out of a house with a suitcase after having an argument with her partner.

She is later spotted singing and dancing in a bar with friends before they join Sir Brian, who is playing his electric guitar, in a bedroom.

The scene is interspersed with clips of a man trying to plug his ears as he rolls around a bed as a police officer can be seen coming to check on the house.

Speaking about the song, Sir Brian said: “I see this track as a very important marker in Talia’s career.

“It’s as if, in this song, she’s shaking off not just a relationship, but a whole way of life which she no longer wants to live.

“She and I are already working in the exciting new territory which this song predicts. But for now, this is a song packed with pure naughtiness and fun, and makes me smile every time I hear it.”

Promoting the song on his Instagram, Sir Brian revealed Dean gave him the motivation to get back in the studio and he “couldn’t resist” doing some production work on the new song.

Talia Dean and Brian May star in the video (Talia Dean/Brian May/PA)

Dean appeared as a finalist on the ITV singing competition The X Factor in 2017.

She impressed Sir Brian with her ability and he took the emerging singer-songwriter under his wing, and the pair have been collaborating on musical projects ever since.

Dean said: “I see this song as a firm reminder that the world is a huge place with a population of 8.2 billion. Nobody should never stay in a relationship with a person who treats you badly. Know your worth.

“It’s better to stay single than with a person who doesn’t respect you. No matter what age you are, where you are in the world or what your situation is – it’s never too late to break free and strive for happiness.

“In recent times I’ve come to realise that I deserve love, attention and respect. I put up with toxic behaviour longer than I should have.

“I deserve to be with someone who cherishes me and so do you. Live your life and strive for true love. It’s definitely out there.”

Crisis homelessness charity will receive 10% of the proceeds from the song this year.