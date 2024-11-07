Maggie Steed to head up forensic laboratory in Silent Witness

Paddington 2 actress Maggie Steed and The Witcher: Blood Origin star Francesca Mills have joined BBC crime show Silent Witness.

Steed, who has been in Flack, EastEnders and Pie In the Sky along with playing The Queen in Gangsta Granny Strikes Again!, will arrive as the new head of forensic laboratory The Lyell Centre, Harriet Maven.

Previous leaders of the centre have been Dr Thomas Chamberlain, played by Richard Lintern, Sam Ryan, portrayed by Amanda Burton, and Professor Leo Dalton (William Gaminara).

Steed said: “I was delighted to be asked to join Silent Witness. I’ve enjoyed it many times over the years and it’s always been the most intriguing and entertaining series going, so it’s been a thrill to join.”

Francesca Mills will play Kit Brooks, a crime analyst (BBC Studios/PA)

Mills, who was in comedies Harlots, Sneakerhead, and Worzel Gummidge, will portray Kit Brooks, a crime analyst who works with forensic scientist Jack Hodgson (David Caves).

She said: “I’m thrilled to be joining such a long running, much loved series as Silent Witness and I really look forward to being a part of the stellar cast.

“This will be the 28th series, and it is still going from strength to strength.”

In the new series, airing in early 2025, Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack will investigate the death of an elderly woman whose body is found in a cave.

Jack Hodgson and Dr Nikki Alexander return in Silent Witness (Emilia Fox/PA)

Suzi McIntosh, executive producer at BBC Studios, said: “I could not be more delighted to welcome our fabulous new cast to our Silent Witness family.

“Both Maggie and Fran bring their talent to our exciting and original new characters who will help carry our stories brilliantly. So watch this space.”

Liz Carr, who played forensic examiner Clarissa Mullery, and Lintern revealed their departure from the show in 2020.

Ryan, who started on the hit forensic crime drama in 1996 before departing in 2004, and reprised the role for a 2022 six-part anniversary series.

Silent Witness returns for 10 episodes next year.

Pre-production is now under way in Birmingham for the 2026 series of Silent Witness, which will film from early next year.