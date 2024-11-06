ITV show based on Alan Carr’s childhood recommissioned for two further series

An ITV programme based on the childhood of comedian Alan Carr has been recommissioned for two further series.

The semi-autobiographical comedy, Changing Ends, follows Carr’s life growing up in Northampton in the 1980s.

The first and second series, which feature Carr as a narrator, broadcast in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Carr, 48, said: “To get your own sitcom recommissioned for a series is the most wonderful news ever, but to have two series recommissioned is utterly mind-blowing and such a huge compliment which I do not take lightly.

“I know how much this show has resonated with the viewers and I promise I won’t let you down, and for someone whose actual life at times feels like a sitcom, believe me there are more tales from my childhood to be told.

“Two series commissioned eh? My dream of Changing Ends becoming Northampton’s answer to The Crown becomes two steps closer to being a reality.”

ITV’s head of comedy Nana Hughes added: “Changing Ends continues to grow into becoming one of our most popular comedies with audiences clearly loving the early adventures of little Alan Carr.

“The cast is simply superb and the heart warming storytelling has clearly struck a chord with our viewers.”

The third and fourth series, which will comprise 12 half-hour episodes in total, will be made by Baby Cow Productions – with transmission details to be confirmed.