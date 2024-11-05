Victoria Beckham given a women of the year prize by daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham has been presented with a prize at Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2024 awards by her daughter Harper, the event said.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl was honoured with an entrepreneur award for her “innovation and dedication to the British and global fashion industry” at Claridge’s hotel in London.

Daughter Harper, 13 – the youngest child of former footballer David Beckham and his wife, has previously gone to her fashion events, and the premiere of the couple’s Netflix documentary.

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the 2023 premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham. (Ian West/PA)

Also being given prizes on Tuesday was Killing Eve and Silo star Dame Harriet Walter, who was given the icon award for her theatre, film and TV work by Brian Cox, who played her former husband in hit series Succession.

On the red carpet, Dame Harriet said she was “very grateful” to have got the prize at the age of 74.

“There are fewer of us (women) in the industry, we get less of a bite at the cherry, particularly when you get older,” she also said.

“I hope I can represent all the other older women who are still good at their job, you know, and still got their health, we hope, and they’re sitting at home, ‘When’s my agent going to call?’ So I feel very lucky and if I can inspire anybody to keep going and believe in themselves, that’s a good thing.”

Author Dame Jilly Cooper received the writer prize for “her extraordinary half-century contribution to literature” from Poldark actor Aidan Turner, who stars in the adaptation of her book, Rivals, which began airing this year on Disney+.

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan got the television actress prize, while Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner took home the performance award.

Dame Harriet Walter at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2024 awards. (Yui Mok/PA)

Lydia Slater, the editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar UK, said: “We are hugely privileged to have presented the Women of the Year Awards to this esteemed group of winners, all of whom have left us inspired by their trailblazing, impactful contribution and dedication to their respective fields.”

Raye, a Brit record holder for her independently released album My 21st Century Blues after winning six awards in one night, This Is Going To Hurt actress Ambika Mod, artist Rana Begum, designer Francesca Amfitheatrof, and Olympian Katarina Johnson also were given women of the year gongs at the event.

Actresses Jodie Comer, Golda Rosheuvel, actor Paapa Essiedu and Love Island host Maya Jama were among those presenting on the night.