Oasis add five dates in South America to reunion world tour

Oasis have announced they will perform five shows in South America as part of their 2025 reunion world tour.

It comes after brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed the band’s long-awaited reunion in August, saying: “The great wait is over.”

The Manchester rockers, known for hits including Wonderwall and Supersonic, will begin their tour of the continent with two dates in Argentina, at the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, on November 15 and 16.

They will then perform at the national stadium of Chile, in Santiago, on November 19 before travelling to Sao Paulo in Brazil to play at the Morumbi Stadium on November 22 and 23.

The band said: “People of Brazil. Carnival has come early. Fix up. Look sharp. Oasis will see you soon.”

There will be a fan presale before general sale next week, which is open until November 6 at 11am local time. Tickets then will go on general sale on November 13.

Tickets have already sold out for shows taking place next summer across the UK and Ireland.

Fans had been pleading with the Britpop group to reunite since their split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in France.

Noel quit the rock group on August 28 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

When tickets went on sale for the UK and Ireland shows, some standard tickets more than doubled from £148 to £355 and the situation was blamed on “unprecedented demand”.

There was outrage from fans, and the controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they would look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Last month the band announced that Richard Ashcroft, the former lead singer of The Verve, would be joining them as a special guest for their homeside and Ireland shows.

The brothers, and Ashcroft, will be playing at Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

Further dates at Wembley Stadium, taking place in September, were also added following “phenomenal public demand”.