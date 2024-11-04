BBC Sounds launches Radio 3 Unwind showcasing classical music

BBC Sounds has launched a new radio stream showcasing a range of classical music.

BBC Radio 3 Unwind will include programmes promoting focus and relaxation, and forms part of the corporation’s plans to launch new extensions to its most popular radio stations.

The schedule champions music by living composers, with a particular focus on those from the UK, but will also showcase emerging artist-composers and BBC Introducing artists.

Edith Bowman (BBC/PA)

There will be live and specially recorded repertoire from the BBC Orchestras And Choirs and Radio 3’s New Generation Artists, as well as contributions from guest experts and academics in fields such as psychology, neuroscience, and mental health.

DJ Edith Bowman will provide a musical backdrop to late afternoons, Monday to Saturday, with Cinematic Soundtracks, while Dr Sian Williams presents the daily mid-morning programme, Classical Unwind, featuring advice from experts, including neuroscientist Professor Catherine Loveday.

From 6pm to 9pm, Irish musician Niall Breslin fronts Classical Wind Down and on Sundays composer Afrodeutsche introduces listeners to contemporary classical composers in the UK with her show Soundwaves.

Alongside these new shows, BBC Radio 3 Unwind’s programming includes Ultimate Calm, with multi-instrumentalist Olafur Arnalds, and The Music And Meditation Podcast, with musician Nao and Izzy Judd.

The schedule also includes some BBC Sounds’ music mixes, such as the Mindful Mix, Piano Focus and The Sleeping Forecast.

Sam Jackson, controller of BBC Radio 3 and BBC Proms, said: “We’re thrilled to launch BBC Radio 3 Unwind: our new stream offering listeners an exciting gateway into classical music.

“With carefully curated shows and distinctive programming, Radio 3 Unwind will create a space for respite and escape, presented by our line-up of world-class broadcasters.

“As our lives become ever more consumed by technology, deadlines and stress, the music on BBC Radio 3 Unwind offers the perfect antidote, whilst also supporting new and emerging talent – and showcasing music that simply isn’t heard anywhere else.”

The BBC announced plans to launch new music extensions of Radio 1, Radio 2, and Radio 3, earlier in the year.

BBC Radio 3 Unwind launches at 6am, Monday and is available on BBC Sounds.