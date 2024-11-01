Vanessa Feltz replaces Carol Vorderman’s Sunday slot on LBC

Broadcaster Vanessa Feltz is to take over Carol Vorderman’s Sunday slot on LBC on a permanent basis.

Former Countdown star Vorderman, 63, said she would not continue with her radio show last month after suffering “burnout” from seven-day working weeks.

In a video to Instagram, Vorderman said she had a “tight feeling in my chest and I was utterly exhausted”, but “after many scans and checks, we know that I don’t have any underlying health issues whatsoever”.

Vanessa Feltz already hosts a radio show on Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)

Feltz, 62, joined LBC in May and presents a Saturday afternoon show where she offers opinion, analysis and a deep dive on what matters to the British public.

She said: “I can’t wait to be a weekend appointment to listen to. I’m looking forward to holding Britain’s biggest and most spirited conversation with my lovely LBC listeners every Saturday and Sunday afternoon.”

Tom Cheal, LBC’s senior managing editor, said: “Vanessa has quickly made her mark on the LBC schedule since she joined the station in May.

“She is a genuine, straight-talking and incisive broadcaster who has proved incredibly popular with LBC listeners and knows what really matters to them, so we are excited to announce her new Sunday show.”

Carol Vorderman said she was suffering from ‘burnout’ due to seven-day working weeks (Ian West/PA)

Vorderman joined LBC to front her new Sunday programme from 4pm to 7pm in January.

It came two months after the TV presenter left her BBC radio show saying she was “not prepared to lose my voice” after the corporation introduced new social media guidelines.

Vorderman was vocal in her criticism of the previous government on social media and has had several arguments on X, formerly Twitter, with Tory MPs.

She said management decided that she should give up her Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales over a breach of the guidelines.

Feltz hosts Saturdays and Sundays, 3pm to 6pm, on LBC and Global Player.