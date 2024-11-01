Coldplay and Ant and Dec send support to Children In Need ramblers

TV presenters Ant and Dec and the band Coldplay have sent messages of support to young people who are undertaking an expedition for BBC Children In Need.

The Geordie duo along with musicians Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland made videos for the group of children who are taking part in the 10th anniversary Countryfile ramble special after benefitting from the charity.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly sent a message to Sophie, a nine-year-old girl who is on the autism spectrum and has had support from Children In Need-funded charity Sensory Kids.

Sophie and TV presenter Margherita Taylor chat during their ramble in the Chatsworth Estate (BBC Studios/BBC Children In Need/Neil Sherwood/PA)

McPartlin said: “It was lovely to hear you’re such a fan of us and our shows – do you know what? We’re a fan of you.”

“We think the ramble sounds like a lot of fun, and we hope you’re having the best time today,” Donnelly added.

Echoing their 1994 song Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble, the presenters told her: “Let’s get ready to ramble, bye Sophie.”

Sophie, from Ballymena, Northern Ireland, laughed when she watched the message.

Singer Martin and guitarist Buckland sent a congratulatory video to 13-year old Coldplay fan Lucas, who has hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid in the brain.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Jonny Buckland surprised Lucas with their message (BBC/Countryfile/PA)

“We wanted to send you our love, encouragement, and respect – we love you man,” Martin said.

Buckland also encouraged Lucas to “keep up the guitaring”.

The Surrey teenager has been helped by hydrocephalus charity Harry’s Hat, which receives Children In Need funds.

Countryfile presenters Matt Baker, Anita Rani, Sean Fletcher and Margherita Taylor accompanied the young people for their ramble through the grounds of the Chatsworth Estate in the Derbyshire Dales.

The BBC Children In Need appeal show will take place at MediaCityUK in Salford on Friday November 15.

The evening will be hosted by BBC Radio 2 presenter Vernon Kay, The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, presenter Mel Giedroyc, comedian and podcaster Chris Ramsay and actor Lenny Rush.

Children In Need funds family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges, homeless shelters, hospices and helplines across the UK.

Countryfile is on Sunday at 5.05pm on BBC One.