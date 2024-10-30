Gok Wan announced as new co-host of Magic Radio breakfast show

TV presenter Gok Wan has been announced as the new co-host of Magic Radio’s breakfast show.

The fashion stylist, 50, who has presented TV shows including How To Look Good Naked and Gok’s Fashion Fix, will join Harriet Scott permanently on the show from Monday January 27.

He said: “I am beyond excited to be joining the Magic Radio Breakfast team. I have loved working with the crew and of course getting to know our fabulous listeners.

“I have truly fallen in love with radio and I don’t even mind the early mornings, I’m an early riser anyway! We are going to have a brilliant time and I want you all to join us in the daily fun.

“Harriet is a wonderful co-host and I can’t wait for our Magic to happen!”

Scott, 52, added: “I know that our listeners are going to love spending their mornings with Gok just as much as I do.

“We’re all going to have some adventures together in 2025 and I can’t wait!”

The announcement was made live on air on Wednesday morning with Wan saying: “This has been the hardest thing to keep secret.”

“I’m so made-up, I’m so happy about this,” he added.

Before Wan joins the show on a permanent basis Scott will be joined by a number of co-hosts, including Magic Soul broadcaster Lemar and McFly’s Harry Judd.

Scott has co-hosted the breakfast show since 2017 and presented alongside Irish singer Ronan Keating before he bid farewell to his role in July.

Wan has also fronted TV shows Gok’s Style Secrets and Gok Wan: Too Fat Too Young, and collected an MBE for services to fashion and social awareness in 2021.