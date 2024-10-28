Corrie alters theme tune to raise awareness after Gail Platt’s cardiac arrest

Coronation Street sent fans a powerful message on Sunday’s episode as its classic theme tune was changed to the sound of a flatlining heartbeat following Gail Platt’s cardiac arrest.

In scenes aired earlier this week, the long-serving cast member, played by Helen Worth, was taken to hospital after a heart attack.

As part of the storyline, the ITV soap opera partnered with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to raise awareness about heart disease.

At the end of Sunday’s episode, the credits were interrupted by a message to highlight the charity’s research into prevention, diagnosis and treatment for heart and circulatory diseases.

It was voiced by BHF ambassador and former Coronation Street actor Kimberly Hart-Simpson, who played Nicky Wheatley in the soap.

Wednesday’s episode saw Jesse Chadwick, played by John Thomson, spot Gail breathing unsteadily and clutching her arm while searching for a bicycle pump, before phoning an ambulance which took her to hospital.

It comes after Worth, 73, who has played Platt family matriarch Gail for 50 years, announced in June she would be leaving the ITV soap this year following a “major storyline for the Platt family”.

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, associate medical director at the BHF and consultant cardiologist, said: “A heart attack can happen on any street, even Coronation Street.

Gail Rodwell, played by Helen Worth, with John Thomson as Jesse Chadwick (Danielle Baguley/Coronation Street/ITV/PA)

“We’re honoured to be a part of British television history by working with ITV and Coronation Street to deliver the incredibly important message that heart attacks happen to women too and that supporting the BHF to fund science could save lives.

“We hope the unexpected sound of a heart monitor flatlining at the end of Sunday’s episode captured people’s attention and served as a reminder that Gail’s exit from the show could have ended very differently.”

Simon Daglish, deputy managing director of commercial at ITV, said: “Just as Gail’s heart momentarily stopped, we want to arrest the famous Coronation Street theme tune to showcase the incredible work of the British Heart Foundation.

“We’re very proud to be able to work with important charities and brands to help amplify their message in innovative and creative ways and help the BHF with their vital research.”