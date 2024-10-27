Outlander showrunner thanks Scots for welcoming cast and crew as filming wraps

The Outlander showrunner has thanked Scotland for making the cast and crew “feel like we belonged”, after filming wrapped on the eighth and final series of the historical drama.

The hit TV show, which is based on the Outlander novel series by Diana Gabaldon, has been filming in locations in Scotland since the first series, which premiered in 2014 on US network Starz.

It follows the adventures of English nurse Claire Randall, played by Irish actress Caitriona Balfe, who travels back in time from 1940s Scotland to the 18th century, where she meets and falls in love with Highlander Jamie Fraser, played by Sam Heughan.

The first part of series seven aired earlier this year, with part two due to launch in November.

The drama’s showrunner, Matthew B Roberts, shared a photo of a plane passing through a cloudy sky to Instagram as he paid tribute to Scotland.

“As I say goodbye to Scotland, hopefully not for the last time, it feels like I’m leaving more than just a location,” he wrote.

“What started as a distant place across the world has become a home in the truest sense. From day one, the people of Scotland welcomed a small group of Sassenachs from Los Angeles with open arms.

“They didn’t just let us film here – they embraced us, shared their stunning landscapes and culture, and made us feel like we belonged.”

Roberts described working on the show as the “journey of a lifetime” after he joined as a writer/producer and leaves as showrunner.

“Scotland became a part of my life in ways I never expected, shaping not just the stories we told, but the person I’ve become,” he added.

He also shared gratitude to the cast and crew who “worked tirelessly to bring this show to life”, and to the fans for being the “heartbeat of this show”.

He added: “Though this chapter is ending, Scotland will always stay with me.

“The friendships, the memories, the experiences – they’ll last a lifetime.

“Here’s to whatever comes next, but no matter where I go, a part of me will always be here. Outlander and Scotland will forever be in my heart.”

The show has led to an influx of visitors to locations featured in the series, such as Culloden in the Highlands, Doune Castle near Stirling and Blackness Castle near Linlithgow.